City Markets return to longer hours, extend senior hours
City Market grocery stores in the area are set to return to their longer operating hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., starting Monday.
In addition, the time set aside for senior citizens and other at-risk customers to shop will be extended to two hours, from 6 to 8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, King Soopers/City Market corporate announced late last week.
City Market and other King Soopers outlets in Colorado had been operating on reduced hours since mid-March when the global COVID-19 outbreak hit Colorado.
The extra time before opening and after closing was needed to arrange extra deliveries and restock store items for which there had been increased demand, resulting in empty shelves in many sections.
“Providing additional shopping hours will help to spread out the flow of traffic in our stores and reduce the number of customers waiting in line when our stores open,” according to the latest news release.
City Market stores also have recently implemented several measures to help promote social distancing aimed at reducing the spread of the contagious coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Those steps include capacity limits in stores (50% of a building’s maximum capacity), installing plexiglass partitions at check-out lanes, and floor decals designating one-way traffic along store aisles and other social-distancing advice.
City Market pharmacies also are temporarily waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or courier.
