Chicago the Musical announced for Theater Aspen’s 2020 season

Theatre Aspen has announced that “Chicago the Musical” will be one of its three main stage performances for the summer of 2020.

“Chicago certainly has become an iconic show all over the country,” said Jed Bernstein, producing director of Theatre Aspen, of the production that holds the record for the longest-running music revival in Broadway history.

Bernstein said he hopes to announce a second main stage performance next month, when the nonprofit’s inaugural Solo Flights festival starts Sept. 18.

The announcements of next summer’s main stage performances are earlier than they have been in the past, and play into Theatre Aspen’s new early pass offerings.

Available now, the Local’s Pass is $175 and includes one ticket to the three main stage shows, with a 10% discount on a ticket to Theatre Aspen’s Conservatory Summer Show. It’s a $180 savings.

For those who don’t live in the local ZIP codes throughout the valley, that pass is $200.

“It’s kind of a risk” not knowing what the two other performances will be before buying the pass, but having a captive audience as people attend this year’s shows helps convince them to invest now and realize the savings, Bernstein said.

Theater Aspen is wrapping up its summer 2019 season this weekend with final performances of “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Guys and Dolls” running through Friday and Saturday, respectively.