Carbondale’s Mountain Fair connects a rainbow of people

Carbondale Mountain Fair Sunday highlights 8 a.m. — Porcupine Loop Bike Race (meet at the park) 8:30 a.m. — True Nature group yoga (open space) 9:15 a.m. — All Music Together (Oasis) 10 a.m. — Earthbeat Choir (Gazebo) 11 a.m. — Cake judging (judging tent); Aspen Sante Fe Ballet (Gazebo) 11a.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Djembe Drum lessons (Oasis) Noon — Doubles horseshoe competition (Glassier Park); Yuchaladies (Oasis); Mintze + Jem + John (Gazebo) 1:15 p.m. — Callin’ Old Souls (Gazebo) 3 p.m. — Hymn for Her (Gazebo) 4:30 p.m . — Women’s Woodsplitting (open space) 5:40 p.m. — The Burroughs (Gazebo)

The colors of the valley never cease to shine through the diversity and culture that spreads through Carbondale’s Mountain Fair, particularly with this year’s theme, “Rainbow Connection.”

Saturday at the fair didn’t disappoint, with its countless rainbows following a pair of downpours to go along with the bright music, art, food and personalities.

“I like its funkiness,” said Steven Beham, an annual fair goer. “You never know what you’re gonna get here.”

Beham has enjoyed the fair for 35 years, and even though he no longer lives in the valley, he makes sure to come back every year for the festivities.

This year, the fair drew more than 145 vendors, including booths selling foods from all over the world. Fairgoers can experience flavors from fresh fruits and biscuit sandwiches, to kettle corn and barbecue.

“I’m in awe of the different kinds of international foods,” said Lesley Morse, one of this year’s vendors.

Although Morse attended Mountain Fair about 20 years ago, she returned this year to help at the Jeffreezz Jelato stand, who’s owner, Jeff Isaacson, has been attending Mountain Fair for 47 years.

Anne Williams comes to the fair for a whole other reason.

“I love people watching,” said Anne Williams, one of the Mountain Fair volunteer supervisors. “I come for the music and I just love to see all the creativity.”

Williams has worked in the fair’s volunteer program for four years now.

“It’s a great way to meet people and get involved with the community,” Williams said. “I like to help the Carbondale arts in any way I can.”

Another draw for Mountain Fair is connecting with friends.

“You see all kinds of people,” said Kim Feder, a local fair attendee. “You don’t see them all year and then you come and they’re all here.”

Bill Hammond, an annual Mountain Fair goer, now lives in Arkansas, but almost always makes sure to get back to Carbondale for the fair.

“I live out of town, so I like to see a lot of old friends,” Hammond said. “I come to town almost every year for the fair. I’ve been gone for about 30 years and I’ve made it back for about 25 of them.”

Aside from enjoying the fair with friends and family, Hammond likes to help out by supporting the local community.

“We always volunteer and do security,” Hammond said. “We’ve been doing it for a long time. I work a couple hours for the fair and then I get my shirt. I just love it.”

Mountain Fair turns 48 this year, and although the fair seems to change with time, it still has the atmosphere that many can’t miss out on.

“I had no idea that it was this big,” said Morse, seeing the fair again for the first time in 20 years. “It didn’t used to be. The amount of people is fun but it never seems too crowded.”

Some people really enjoy the laid-back flow of the fair.

“I love the lack of structure,” said Steve Feder, an annual attendee with his family. “You’re not obligated to do anything. It’s very free-form and flowing.”

Mountain Fair concludes Sunday in Carbondale’s Sopris Park.