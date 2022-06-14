Carbondale taking short-term rental applications

The town of Carbondale now has short-term rental license applications available. Residents who wish to rent their property, entire home or a portion of their home for a period of fewer than 30 days are required to first obtain an STR license from the town. All STRs in Carbondale must be licensed by July 31.

Applicants who had an active STR prior to March 8 will be required to present evidence that they have an ownership interest in the property where the STR is located, that the STR was operational on or before March 8 and all applicable sales and lodging taxes have been paid.

Applicants without an STR prior to March 8 will also need evidence either that the STR is located within Carbondale’s historic commercial core zone district or that the STR is their primary residence.

Pick up an STR application at Carbondale Town Hall at 511 Colorado Ave. Applications are also available online at carbondalegov.org.