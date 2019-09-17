Calling all ski bums —Aspen-based Ski.com is offering dream jobs again

The perfect ski bum job will be even better this season.

For the second straight year, Ski.com is looking for people to visit some of the hottest ski destinations in the world and document their experiences. But this year, the Aspen-based company is looking to hire 12 ski bums rather than one, like last year.

The winners of the Dream Job competition will be assigned to travel to and document the “ski-boots-on-the-ground” experiences at six destinations, with two people assigned to each resort during the 2020 winter. The six destinations are Aspen-Snowmass; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Big Sky, Montana; Banff and Lake Louise, Alberta; Chamonix, France; and Niseko, Japan.

Ski.com, the largest provider of ski vacations in North America, is expecting widespread interest in the Dream Job. The company will accept applications today through Oct. 29 for the positions.

“Last fall, for Ski.com Epic Dream Job, we received nearly 1,200 video entries and a very passionate community formed online in support of the applicants,” Dan Sherman, Ski.com chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “This year, instead of hiring one person, we are now looking for candidates to fill 12 open positions who will visit six incredible destinations around the world while receiving products and services from an all-star group of partners.”

The Dream Job personnel will each be compensated with all-expenses paid VIP resort experiences, flights on United Airlines, gear from Stio, Black Crows, Giro and GoPro, according to Ski.com. They will also each get a $2,000 paycheck and an opportunity to work with Protect Our Winters.

Ideal candidates must be able to ski or snowboard at an advanced intermediate or above. They must love apres skiing, mingling with locals and documenting their travel experiences. And, of course, they must have a “serious desire to travel to some of the most amazing mountain destinations on the planet,” Ski.com said.

To apply, interested job seekers must choose which one of the six resort destinations they would like to work at, then submit a video application explaining in 90 seconds or less why they should be hired and what drew them to the particular destination. Each applicant can choose one resort or apply to multiple destinations, with different applications for different resorts. Ski.com will welcome applications from individuals or two-person teams.

For more information or to apply, visit http://www.ski.com/dreamjob.

An announcement will be made Nov. 19 on the 12 people who have been selected.