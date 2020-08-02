Business Monday: Steadman plans for 50,000 square foot orthopedic clinic in Basalt

This drawing of the proposed Steadman Clinic in Willits Town Center was included in the plan submitted to the town of Basalt. The clinic would be three stories with about 50,000 square feet above ground.

Steadman Clinic, the renowned orthopedic care facility headquartered in Vail, has submitted plans to the town of Basalt for a 50,000-square-foot structure in Willits Town Center.

Steadman is seeking approval to start work on the foundation of the building this summer, according to Basalt planning director Susan Philp. An architecture firm also has submitted a 70% completed plan for the structure “for reference only,” she said.

Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said it is typical for applicants of big construction projects to seek the foundation permit first while still working on details of the structure.

“It’s a standard practice to be able to get those initial approvals,” he said.

The Steadman Clinic, its public relations firm and architect have not responded to requests from The Aspen Times in recent months for information about plans for the Basalt structure. The clinic is headquartered in Vail and has branches in Frisco and Edwards. Steadman signed a letter of intent with Aspen Valley Hospital earlier this year to take over OrthoAspen in a strategic partnership.

Steadman purchased property at the intersection of Harris Street and Willits Lane last year. The clinic will be adjacent to an Aspen Skiing Co. affordable-housing project currently under construction.

The site came with land-use approvals that were part of the Basalt Town Council’s general review of Willits Town Center back in the early 2000s and occasionally amended. Therefore, the building permit only has to be reviewed by town staff. It won’t go before the Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission or Basalt Town Council.

The plan submitted to Basalt said the medical office building would have three stories above grade with 43,075 square feet of commercial space and 6,778 square feet for public circulation. There will be a 44,127-square-foot underground parking garage. The plans said there would be 80 off-street parking spaces and 48 on-street spaces.

The balance of square footage will be for storage and mechanical uses.

The structure will be developed by MBRE Healthcare of Fishers, Indiana, and the contractor will be Haselden Construction of Centennial. The architect is Boulder Associates Inc.

No timetable for completion of the building was included in the public information.

