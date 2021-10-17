Business Monday briefs: Valley Health Alliance panel Wednesday; Aspen Distillers under construction

Virtual health insurance panel Wednesday

The Valley Health Alliance invites small businesses and individuals who buy health insurance to Health Insurance 2022, a virtual panel and Q&A event set for noon Wednesday. The one-hour event will be broadcast on Facebook Live from the Facebook pages of all five area chambers of commerce and the Valley Health Alliance.

The hour-long event includes a panel discussion and Q&A on the new health insurance plans available for small businesses and individuals between Aspen and Parachute.

The panelists include representatives from insurer Rocky Mountain Health Plans, Glenwood Insurance, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Mountain Family Health Centers, Aspen Skiing Co. and Roaring Fork Family Practice.

The following organizations will broadcast the panel live on their Facebook pages: Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Basalt Chamber of Commerce, Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce, and Valley Health Alliance.

Distillery under construction

Construction has begun on the first distillery in Pitkin County.





Aspen Distillers will be located in the Basalt area and is being built after a three-year approval process through Pitkin County Community Development and the Board of County Commissioners.

“The first distillery in Pitkin County is also designed to become the world’s first Distillery with the prestigious designation meeting The Living Building Challenge, the world’s most rigorous green building rating system,” a news release said.

The Living Building Challenge is a green certification where buildings harvest their own energy with onsite renewables, operating with closed loop water systems, existing pollution free, and minimizing impact through the use of materials that are local, salvaged, and free of harmful chemicals.

Aspen Distillers will exceed the requirements of LEEDv4 for New Construction and will attain LEED Platinum certification, the release said. Aspen Distillers has partnered with Anderson Mason Dale Architects and Group 14 Engineering in Denver for the venture, from design and construction to future operation.

The project commenced in August with a prebuilding audit of the entire site, creating an inventory of available materials scheduled for reuse. The metal roofing was entirely salvaged and reused on a hay barn in Carbondale and the barn siding was salvaged and used at Anderson Ranch Arts Center for a new entrance feature. Structural timbers, trusses, electrical panels and salvageable building materials were also reused on local building projects in the Roaring Fork Valley.

After the Pitkin County audit, it was determined that the project recycled, reused and diverted over 90% of the demolition material from the landfill, consistent with Living Building Challenge requirements, exceeding the 25% set by Pitkin County’s “Green Halo” program to encourage the reuse and recycling of demolition waste materials, the press release said.