Business Monday Briefs: Tecovas coming to Aspen; FirstBank to break ground at Willits; new owner of Glenwood Subaru

Tecovas to debut Aspen store Friday

Austin, Texas-based cowboy boot and leather accessories brand Tecovas will debut its Aspen location Friday.

The store will be located at 416 E. Cooper Ave. in the pedestrian mall, with operating hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The new store will be Tecovas’ 17th retail location and carry boots, bags, apparel and accessories. Guests also will be able to personalize their purchases via complementary custom leather debossing and boot shines; complimentary beverages including sparkling water and local beers also will be served.

FirstBank groundbreaking Tuesday at Willits

FirstBank will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for its new branch at Willits Town Center in Basalt.

The branch represents FirstBank’s first location in Basalt and fourth in the Roaring Fork Valley.

During the ceremony Dave Portman, FirstBank Roaring Fork Valley Market president, will present a $20,000 check to The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW). FirstBank is a TACAW corporate founder with a $40,000 investment; the donation will support TACAW’s capital campaign to fund its facility The Contemporary.

“FirstBank is looking forward to opening its doors in Basalt and continuing to plant our roots in the Roaring Fork Valley,” Portman said. “We’re eager to strengthen our relationships with the individuals and organizations, like The Arts Campus at Willits, in Basalt, which is central to our mission of ‘banking for good.’”

The Basalt branch is expected to open in April 2022 and will occupy just under 3,700 square feet. The new space will be designed by local firm, 2757 Design, with PCNI based out of Grand Junction acting as general contractor.

Phil Long buys Glenwood Subaru

Phil Long Dealerships’ acquisition of Glenwood Springs Subaru took effect June 1.

Glenwood Springs Subaru, renamed Phil Long Subaru, is the 18th dealership of the automotive group and now its second in Glenwood Springs and in western Colorado. The automotive group also owns Phil Long Honda in Glenwood.

Phil Long Dealerships is the largest privately held automotive group in Colorado, according to a press release.

Former Glenwood Springs Subaru owner Jeff Carlson discussed the acquisition with Phil Long Dealerships over a six-month period and never placed the dealership on the market, according to the release.

Carlson is entering retirement, the release stated. Phil Long Subaru will be staffed by the same team in place prior to the acquisition, according to the release.