Business Monday Briefs: Sammy Sosa sued over Aspen rental deal; uphill industry meeting moved

Uphill symposium moves to spring

A three-day symposium centered around the uphilling industry that the city of Aspen is organizing has been moved from the first weekend in December to the last weekend in March.

Phillip Supino, the city's long-range planner, said feedback from people in the industry and equipment manufacturers said the original dates of Dec. 6 to 8 are difficult for travel and springtime would be better.

Hosting the gathering will coincide with the city's economic development initiative as part of incorporating the elements of the industry into the resort community.

Ex-MLB slugger sued

A lawsuit in Pitkin County District Court claims former major league baseball slugger Sammy Sosa balked on a rental agreement in Aspen.

Recommended Stories For You

Litigant MTWK Snowbunny Lane LLC claims Sosa used a Florida limited liability company to agree to rent a home for 17 days during the Christmas holidays of 2017. Sosa and the LLC, however, did not pay the required $100,000 deposit or the agreed amount of $9,500 per day to rent the Snowbunny Lane home.

"Mr. Sosa failed to provide the required deposit despite numerous requests, and ultimately due to his failure, the homeowners suffered significant financial loss due to the inability to find a new renter so close to Christmas," said suing attorneys Daniel and Kathryn Becnel of Louisiana in a statement issued Friday. "Despite request of payment of the contract, Mr. Sosa and his representatives failed to respond or address this matter."

The suit also claims that Sosa's LLC is not in good standing with the state of Florida.

Skico debuts deal

Aspen Skiing Co. announced last week the debut of its Early Season Free Fridays package, which runs through Dec. 21.

Visitors who book two nights of lodging at participating lodges and buy two adult lift tickets, at a discounted rate of $60 a day, receive their third ticket free.

Tickets must be purchased by 6 p.m. Dec. 14 by calling Stay Aspen Snowmass at 800-679-3154.

Aspen Mountain opened Saturday. Snowmass opens Thanksgiving Day, while the lifts are scheduled to start cranking Dec. 8 at Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk.