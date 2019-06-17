Business Monday briefs: Rossignol extends Aspen stay; Skico, Taiga Motors partner for pilot program

Rossignol to stick around

French sports equipment maker Rossignol has reopened the doors to its Aspen concept store for the summer at 521 E. Hyman Ave.

Rossingnol decided on the summer after its successful run with its winter pop-up store, its first U.S. retail boutique, in the same location, the company said.

“We’re incredibly excited to extend our stay in Aspen for the summer,” said Francois Goulet, president of Rossignol Group North America, in a statement. “While we originally envisioned this location as a seasonal pop-up concept, the overall execution and retail success we’ve seen coupled with the embrace we’ve felt from the community have compelled us to reopen for the summer months.”

The store also includes Rossignol Bike collection, available to demo on site through Rossignol’s Atelier Bike rental service.

Electric snowmobiles coming to Skico resorts

Aspen Skiing Co. has entered a 2019-20 winter partnership with Taiga Motors that will introduce electric snowmobiles to the resort as part of a pilot program.

The agrement is part of Skico’s participation in the Flagship Partner Program, which gives rights to test out a new, Taiga Motors electric snowmobile.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of a new wave of sustainability and are looking forward to someday having a full electric fleet of snowmobiles at our resort,” said Greg Hoffman, lift maintenance director for Skico, in a statement. “The electric sled is a great fit for a ski area since we are going downhill close to half the time and the batteries charge when going downhill. When the battery charges it slows the sled down which keeps the operator from riding the brakes and causing a potential failure.”