Business Monday Briefs: Pop-up coming to Aspen; Aspen Sojourner honored; ACRA luncheon approaching

Pop-up to open next to Aspen Art Museum

Designer retailer Peri.A is coming to Aspen this summer.

Called Peridise, the pop-up located at 601 E. Hyman Ave., next to the Aspen Art Museum, will be open from June through Labor Day.

A company press release says Peridise will fit in nicely with the Aspen crowd.

“Aspen has long been regarded as a luxury playground for the glamorous jetsetters and stylish ‘it’ crowd, while PERI.A is considered as a beacon to the fashion conscious Hollywood elite,” the press release says. “With this winning combination Peri is thrilled to bring a taste of California to Aspen with her most dynamic designers.”

Peri.A is the brainchild of Peri Arenas, formerly of New York and now of Los Angeles.

The shop will offer jewelry, handbags, as well as “in-your-face accessories, pop inspired prints, and clothes that scream contemporary class,” the press release said.

Aspen Sojourner lauded

Local magazine Aspen Sojourner recently was honored with an industry award for its November issue.

At the 67th Annual Maggie Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles on May 3, the magazine was given a Maggie Award for having the best consumer quarterly.

Aspen Sojourner was among 51 brands honored at the ceremony.

“These 51 winners all represent the best in publishing and digital media across consumer, trade, student and digital media. They are creative, thought-provoking and produce truthful, objective and reliable media for millions of readers,” said Catherine Upton, Maggie Awards chair.

B2B Media Co. produced the awards.

ACRA Food & Wine luncheon set

The Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s annual Food & Wine Membership Luncheon is set June 13 at Hotel Jerome.

A reception begins at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon starts at noon.

Guest Laura Werlin also will play host to an expert wine seminar.

Cost is $65 to ACRA members and $90 for non-members. RSVP and pre-payment is required to be guaranteed a seat. Online registration lasts until June 11. After then, call 970-925-1940 to buy a ticket.