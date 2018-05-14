Business Monday Briefs: New VP for Wells Fargo Advisors’ Aspen branch

Scott D. Garcia, a financial advisor with the Aspen branch of Wells Fargo Advisors, has been named its vice president. Garcia has served with Wells Fargo Advisors for seven years and has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Garcia holds a Bachelor of Arts in finance from Kalamazoo College. He lives in Basalt with his wife and their three children.

Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design recently announced that Amanda Christianson and Mark Bever passed the Architect Registration Examination, a national licensing exam for architects presented by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

Christianson, the firm's director of operations in Denver, has been project manager for Matsuhisa Denver and the award-winning residences Black Birch Modern and Game On. She is currently project architect for Art Barn residence in Aspen and project manager for Inverted Canvas artist studio in Englewood.

Bever is project architect on several high-end residences in Aspen, as well as the restoration of R+B's Denver studio in the Lower Downtown Historic District.

Send business announcements and news tips to rcarroll@aspentimes.com.