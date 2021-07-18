Business Monday briefs: New exec chef at St. Regis Aspen; ACRA to release ‘Field Notes’

St. Regis bringing in new executive chef

The St. Regis Aspen Resort has a new executive chef, Carlos Sierra.

Sierra will be the culinary force behind the Velvet Buck, the Mountain Social Bar and Lounge and all resort catering and private events.

“Aspen has an esteemed dining landscape that visitors hold in high regard,” said Heather Steenge-Hart, area general manager, Luxury Mountain Properties-Western Region (Marriott International Luxury Brands.) “Carlos’ distinguished international education alongside his tenure across the Americas will bring a new perspective to our established mountain cuisine.”

Sierra will be arriving in Aspen after a tenure as the executive sous chef at the Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman and the Rosewood Mayakoba.

“The St. Regis brand, this Aspen property in particular, leads with a legacy that is known for weaving innovation into established traditions. It is this lens of approaching the guest experience that is both inspiring and alluring to me,” said Sierra.

ACRA to launch ‘Field Notes’

The Aspen Chamber Resort Association is launching a local edition of “Field Notes,” with each purchase will benefiting Pledge for the Wild.

The Aspen edition of “Field Notes” includes three local artists: Emily Chaplin, Margie McLain and Tammie Lane, who each submitted their designs to ACRA. The “Field Notes” will be available at ACES/Hallam Lake, Ute Mountaineer, The Store at the Aspen Art Museum, Kemo Sabe, O2 Aspen, and Pitkin County Dry Goods. Retail prices start at $12.95 and at least 5% of proceeds will be donated to Pledge for the Wild. The Pledge for the Wild’s 2021 beneficiary is the Independence Pass Foundation.

“As one of our destination management strategies, ACRA has been focused on educating the public on how to recreate responsibly,” said ACRA’s vice president of marketing, Eliza Voss. “The ‘Field Notes’ collaboration takes this one step further by creating an avenue to give back and protect these wild places.”

A similar partnership exists with the National Parks Edition of Field Notes donating 5% of proceeds back into the National Park system. Direct donations to Pledge for the Wild can be made at secure.givelively.org/donate/independence-pass-foundation.