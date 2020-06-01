Business Monday briefs: Free webinar on electric vehicles Thursday; The Collective building earns LEED certification

Free webinar on electric vehicles Thursday, June 4

Area clean-energy groups have repackaged their Experience Electric Road Show into a webinar they’ll present from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 4.

The webinar is designed to give unbiased advice to potential consumers about electric vehicles currently on the market.

Local EV enthusiast Craig Farnum will share his experiences as an owner, while Stefan Johnson of CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) will talk about how to take advantage of local discounts and other incentives.

The webinar is free, but requires registration in advance. Details are at GarfieldCleanEnergy.org/ee2020.

The webinar is part of the 2020 Western Slope Electric Vehicle Sales EVent, which is running at Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs dealerships through June.

Mountain Chevrolet, Audi Glenwood Springs and Phil Long Honda in Glenwood Springs, and Ed Bozarth Chevrolet-Buick, Red Rock Nissan and Grand West Kia in Grand Junction are offering discounts of up to $11,000 on their most popular EVs. In addition, SunRabbit Clean Transport in Grand Junction is offering deals on pre-owned EVs.

The Collective building earns LEED certification

Architectural studio Harry Teague Architects announced last week that the Snowmass Village building it designed, known as The Collective, was awarded LEED Gold certification.

LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

“We are proud that Snowmass Base Village Building 6 — The Collective — was awarded the LEED Gold and we thank our client East West Partners along with the town of Snowmass Village for choosing to meet the challenge of the strict LEED certification process,” said Henry B. Teague, president of Harry Teague Architects, in a statement. “We believe the intensive interactive design process that HTA and consultants went through has created a building that sets a high bar in environmental and energy sustainability.”

Teague applauded project architect Matt Armentrou, firm LEED AP champion Jeffrey Woodruff and “our top-notch team of consultants who worked closely with Travis Lindahl of East West Partners and Kyle Young and Mike Kowalski of RA Nelson Construction to negotiate the rigorous process of achieving this high standard. We are all so pleased and proud.”