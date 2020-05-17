Business Monday briefs: Colorado Mountain College offering free business seminars; Marble closed to out-of-county visitors

CMC offers free business classes

Colorado Mountain College is offering no-cost coaching, live educational trainings and consultation services to in-district businesses.

Visit coloradomtn.edu/backtobusiness to learn more about offerings that include sessions for reopening restaurants, taking a business online, and other business strategies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Marble — we’re closed

The Marble town trustees have closed public services by enforcing the Gunnison ban on out-of-county visitors until May 27

“They hope that by establishing enforcement early in the summer season, they will prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the Upper Crystal River Valley later this summer,” said a news release from the Gunnison County town located off of Highway 133.

Lodges and short-term rentals in the Marble also remain closed to out-of-county visitors until May 27.

March not kind to Aspen retailers

Aspen’s retail economy took a battering as expected in March, according to a report the city’s Finance Department issued last week.

Revenue amounted to $54.6 million in March, down 43.6% in March 2019.

March is one of the biggest months for retailers, but public health orders shut down nonessentials businesses in the third week in March, while restaurants were relegated to takeout service only, among other restrictions spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s how March shaped up among the 12 retail sectors through which the city collects sales taxes:

• Accommodations — $14.9 million, down 57.5% from March 2019

• Restaurants and bars — $6.7 million, down 59.6%

• Sports equipment/clothing — $3.4 million, down 59.2%

• Clothing —$2.8 million, down 60.2%

• Food/drug — $4.8 million, down 10.7%

• Liquor — $910,071, down 14%

• Miscellaneous — $5.9 million, down 5.4%

• Construction — $6.2 million, down 6.8%

• Luxury goods — $2 million, down 38.3%

• Utilities — $4.9 million, up 8.4%

• Automobile — $1.1 million, up 5.5%

• Marijuana — $900,215, down 41.4%

Through March, Aspen’s retail economy generated $241 million in revenue; that’s 10.7% off the pace of the first quarter of 2019, the report said.