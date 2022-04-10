Business Monday briefs: Carbondale Tourisum lands $14K grant; Chase moves to Main in Aspen

Carbondale Tourism recently received a $14,000 tourism management grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to fund the development of regional agri-tourism in the Roaring Fork Valley, which includes the development of a visitor information map to promote local food and farm experiences, as well as industry training on the benefits of agri-tourism for small enterprises and businesses such as farming operations and food production.

Carbondale Tourism, along with Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Snowmass Tourism, Basalt Chamber of Commerce and Visit Glenwood Springs, will steer a development strategy to increase development and visitor awareness of local food and agri-tourism — visitor experiences that are based around farms and ranches, according to a news release. In addition to tourism education and training resources, the group will also work to expand the Roaring Fork + Farm Map, a visitor food and farm trail map that was recognized by the United Nations International Mountains Day as an exemplary sustainable tourism project in 2021. The expanded map will be developed with support from other local project partners, including the Farm Collaborative.

“A regional development of agritourism will support some of our smaller farming and local food entrepreneurs while also enhancing the visitor experience to the Roaring Fork Valley,” said Andrea Stewart, executive director, Carbondale Tourism. “We are excited to take the Roaring Fork + Farm Map to the next level and support the development of a greater tourism experience that elevates all five tourism destinations locally, from Aspen and Snowmass to Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.”

The Colorado Tourism Office’s Tourism Management Grant provides funding for tourism-related projects that develop, enhance, or manage visitor experience in Colorado. The maximum grant amount is $20,000 and the required match is 4:1. For every $1 the qualifying grantee allocates to the proposed project, the Colorado Tourism Office provides $4 in matching funds. Projects must be completed within the 12-month period between May 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023.

Chase Aspen relocates to Main Street

The Chase Aspen bank branch on Hyman will move Monday to a new location at 232 E. Main St., Unit 101.





The new location will be accessible by car, have deposit-friendly ATMs and include full-time partners such as the Home Lending Advisors and Private Client Advisors.

The branch will house a Chase Private Client Advisor who provides premium banking services, personalized attention and access to the expertise and investment capabilities of J.P. Morgan to help families reach their most important goals, plus personal bankers. Customers may also meet with financial and home lending advisors and business banking relationship managers, according to a news release from Chase.