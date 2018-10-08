Business Monday Briefs: Bootsy Bellows transfers liquor license; award goes to Aspen Chamber Resort Association

Bootsy Bellows secure liquor license transfer

The nightclub Bootsy Bellows won approval last week from the Local Licensing Authority to sell booze at its new location in downtown Aspen.

Having previously operated on restaurant row on East Hopkins before setting up a temporary location in the old Crystal Palace building, the nightclub plans to reopen in the basement of 204 S. Galena St., where three taverns have come and gone.

"Hopefully we won't have to move anywhere in the next 10 years," club owner Andrew Sandler told members of the LLA, whose board members are appointed by the city.

The club is eyeing a Dec. 20 opening. Part of the moving process includes transferring its tavern license, which the LLA unanimously approved at its Oct. 2. meeting.

ACRA gets marketing props

Aspen Chamber Resort Association was among four destination marketing organizations receiving achievement awards at the Best Idea Program ceremony held Sept. 11 to 13 in Boise, Idaho.

Sponsored by Destination Marketing Association of the West, the program recognized ACRA for its project called "How to Aspen: A Collection of Tips on How To Enjoy Aspen in a Sustainable and Meaningful Way."

The campaign came after the summer of 2017, the result of a number of climbing deaths on the local mountains and the state's population boom.

"The Aspen Chamber Resort Association reflected that with an increased population looking to recreate in the outdoors, perhaps it was necessary to launch a campaign educating enthusiastic newcomers about how to enjoy the area's beautiful natural resources," according to a news release from Destination Marketing Association of the West.

The "How to Aspen" multimedia campaign dove into ways to get to Aspen, how to enjoy it and the outdoors, and had multiple sub-categories geared toward a safe vacation.

Other organizations recognized included Visit Santa Rosa (California), Visit Tri-Valley (California) and Mat-Su Convention & Visitors Bureau (Alaska).