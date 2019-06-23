Business Monday briefs: Bike to Work day is Wednesday; Poss adds two

Bike to work on Wednesday

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and the city of Aspen are encouraging people to bike to work Wednesday.

That’s because it’s Bike to Work Day, and those commuting to and from Aspen via the Rio Grande Trail will be invited to take a survey about the trail’s needs.

The city of Aspen will hold its Bike to Work Day celebration from 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday. About 15 vendors will be on hand at the free event, plus breakfast treats for those who commute into town via bicycle.

Poss hires two

Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design recently announced two new hires.

Patrick Carpenter joins the firm as project manager and Kirsten Hardy as a designer.

Carpenter has nearly a decade of experience in design and project management of large-scale commercial properties including movie theaters, entertainment centers with bowling alleys and arcades, and food and beverage outlets. He grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and received a Master of Architecture degree from Kansas State University.

Hardy’s skills include brand management, multi-channel marketing, and public relations. Hardy previously worked as a design assistant at Robyn Scott Interiors in Basalt.

Hardy received a Bachelor of Arts degree in culinary studies from Johnson & Wales University in Denver, in addition to a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from the University of California, San Diego.

Poss has offices in Aspen and Carbondale.