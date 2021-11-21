Business Monday Briefs: Audemars Piguet opens in Aspen; CCY promotes from within; Sopris Lodge names wellness director

Swiss luxury watchmaker opens Aspen boutique

Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet has opened a new boutique at 535 E. Hyman Ave. in downtown Aspen.

The Aspen location joins Audemars Piguet’s boutiques and houses in New York, Las Vegas, East Hampton, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Bal Harbour, Manhasset, Beverly Hills, St. Barths, and Costa Mesa.

The Aspen boutique fills 900 square feet in “an intimate setting inspired by the brand’s home in the Swiss Jura Mountains and echoed by Colorado’s Rocky Mountain Range. It will be home to an extensive selection of men’s and women’s timepieces, including the brand new Royal Oak Offshore collection,” according to a press release about the opening.

Jenny Trumbl



CCY announces promotion

CCY Architects recently announced the promotion of Jenny Trumble to associate. Trumble joined the firm in 2013 as a designer.

Trumble has worked on an extensive number of custom residential and resort community projects in a variety of locations, including Aspen and Telluride; La Quinta, California; and China. Her projects have won several AIA awards, and most recently The International Architecture Award for Meadow House.





She currently serves on AIA Colorado’s Practice+Design Conference Committee, and on the Arts and Culture Board for the city of Glenwood Springs. In 2018, she was invited to be a guest speaker at the Aspen Art Museum’s Emerging Voices in Architecture, and in October, she spoke at UC Denver School of Architecture + Planning. Her work with UC Denver extends to her involvement in the annual Aspen Summer Design Program, a three-week in-studio session for M.ARCH students in the Roaring Fork Valley sponsored by CCY.

Sopris Lodge names wellness director

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, a retirement community in the Roaring Fork Valley, announced that Elise Dreher has been named wellness director.

Elise Dreher



In this role, Dreher will oversee Sopris Lodge’s person-centered approach to care, develop wellness programs and deliver supportive services to the assisted living and memory care residents.

A registered nurse for more than 30 years, Dreher has experience in the fields of women’s health care, public health and school nursing.

Sopris Lodge at Carbondale (soprislodge.com) offers independent living, assisted living and memory care residences in the Roaring Fork Valley. It is managed by WellAge Senior Living, a senior care management company.