Business Monday briefs: Aspen lodges charged nearly $1K/night in January; home energy upgrades in GarCo

Guests of The Little Nell walk out of the hotel and are greeted by the concierges in downtown Aspen. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times archive)



Report: January daily room rates near $1,000 in Aspen

Aspen lodges inched closer to charging an average daily rate of $1,000 during January, according to a report issued Friday.

With an average daily rate of $990.59 last month, accommodations provided through Aspen lodging properties and hotels easily commanded the highest amount in the state, based on the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report for January.

Vail was next at $579.91, and Telluride third at $553.71. The average daily rate for all of Colorado’s ski resorts was $489.92 in January; the state’s overall rate was $178.40.

The high prices did not appear to repel visitors. Aspen’s occupancy rate was 74.1% in January, the second highest rate among all Colorado markets. Steamboat Springs had the highest occupancy rate at 80.1% last month, according to the report.

Nearby Glenwood Springs had an average daily rate of $142.59 and an occupancy rate of 56.6%, the report said.





The report is commissioned by the Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association and does not include short-term rental properties.

CLEER to host info sessions on energy financial aid

Local clean energy nonprofit CLEER will hold a series of drop-in sessions at Garfield County branch libraries to advise residents on a new financial aid program for home energy upgrades.

The sessions, which start Feb. 28, will offer information on ReEnergize Garfield County, which helps low- and middle-income households lower their utility bills and make their homes healthier and more comfortable.

ReEnergize is launching with $150,000 to give out in 2022. Residents can qualify for the program if they earn up to 120 percent of the area median income, which for a family of four in Garfield County equates to an annual income of $105,960.

Depending on income, a qualifying family may receive all or a portion of the cost of recommended energy measures such as insulation, air sealing, window replacement, heating/cooling system upgrade and LED lighting.

The library sessions are scheduled for the following times:

Carbondale: Monday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Glenwood Springs: Tuesday, March 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

New Castle: Wednesday, March 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Silt: Wednesday, March 2, 2-4 p.m.

Rifle: Thursday, March 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parachute: Friday, March 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information, contact CLEER at 970-704-9200 or visit garfieldcleanenergy.org/reenergize.