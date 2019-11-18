Business Monday Briefs: Aspen Institute adds campus director; firm adds lawyer

Institute hires campus director

The Aspen Institute announced last week that Richard Stettner has been appointed vice president for Aspen Campus Facilities and Operations.

Stettner, in the newly created role, will oversee the Institute’s Aspen Meadows campus facilities and will be responsible for planning and managing all aspects of capital projects and day-to-day operations.

Stettner has nearly 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He previously served as managing director of the Aspen Skiing Co.-Limelight Hotels, where he led the opening of the Limelight Hotels in Ketchum, Idaho, and Snowmass Village. Earlier in his career, he served as the resort manager at Denver-based Exclusive Resorts and worked for Four Seasons Hotels across the U.S.

Stettner is a 10-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Holland & Hart adds Aspen attorney

Holland & Hart announced the addition of associate Kevin Giles to its Aspen office.

Giles works with real estate developers and investors in acquisition and sale transactions for a range of commercial development projects. His commercial leasing practice includes representing both landlords and tenants from national retailers to regional and local investors.

He practiced at Gorrell Giles PC, a boutique real estate firm, before joining Holland & Hart.