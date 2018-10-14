Business Monday briefs: Aspen gets love; Christie’s coming to town

Aspen gets high marks for honeymoons

Can you feel the love in Aspen?

The travel website Expedia.com can, ranking it one of the best honeymoon destinations in America.

Expedia.com rounded up the top 16 honeymoon destinations in America based on a ranking system the criteria of "adventures available, picture-perfect scenery, swoon-worthy vibes, and affordability," a statement said. Aspen scored well in three out of four in the criteria, with five out of five for adventure and four out of five for its "swoon-worthy vibes," the statement said.

A few local spots got some free buzz from Expedia's Aspen summary, which gushed, "Gallop on horseback through the countryside with Maroon Bells Guide and Outfitters in the summer, or challenge each other to the slopes at Aspen Mountain come winter. The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies Nature Trails are beautiful year-round, while date night at the Wheeler Opera House is always en vogue. For a romantic dinner, Pine Creek Cookhouse is a must, where the dramatic Elk Mountains views are as good as the cuisine."

Christie's brokerage coming to Aspen

Christie's International Real Estate announced week its plans to open an Aspen office.

The Aspen brokerage will be led by Alex and Laren Jansen, founders of Coastal Properties Group International, a Christie's affiliate in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area.

The new brokerage office will be located in downtown Aspen and will serve Snowmass, Basalt and Carbondale, in addition to the Aspen market.

Coastal Properties Group was founded in 2012 and has been affiliated with Christie's since its inception. "We are very excited to bring Christie's International Real Estate to Aspen to offer a higher level of service and global exposure for our real estate clients," Alex Jansen said in a statement. "This is accomplished through an authentic relationship with Christie's auction house and collaboration with Christie's affiliated global luxury brand companies, which present significant cross-marketing opportunities that offer our agents and their clients greater exposure to a broader luxury clientele versus what traditional real estate companies can offer."

New walk-in hours for Community Development

The city of Aspen's Community Development Department now has updated walk-in hours.

For questions or inquiries without an appointment, officials will be available for walk-ins from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Planner-of-the-day hours will remain 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Normal business hours for permit pick-ups and scheduled appointments will remain from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.