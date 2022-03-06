Business Monday briefs: Aspen firm adds attorney; new health-care venture in Western Colorado; Broughton named AIA fellow

New attorney at Kalamaya | Goscha

Kalamaya | Goscha announced that trial attorney Leanna Gavin has the joined the firm’s domestic relations team.

Gavin graduated from the University of Colorado Law School and was one of the first recipients of CU Law’s Leaders in Law and Community Fellowship. Gavin handles divorce, parenting disputes, and family law issues. In addition to being an attorney, she is a certified trauma-informed yoga teacher, and volunteers with Phoenix Multisport teaching yoga to people in recovery from addiction.

Kalamaya | Goscha has an emphasis in family law, personal injuries and criminal defense in Colorado. Its Aspen office is located on the plaza of Aspen Highlands.

Collaborative Choice Healthcare launches in rural Colorado

The Community Care Alliance that serves rural Colorado announced it is partnering with Collaborative Health Systems, a population health management services organization, to expand value-based care in Colorado.

Through the agreement, a new joint venture will be created called Collaborative Choice Healthcare, which will include rural health practices, critical access hospitals, and rural health systems throughout typically under-served western Colorado and Moab, Utah, communities. The joint venture will work to improve quality outcomes and lower health care costs for Medicare beneficiaries living in rural Colorado communities by sharing health IT infrastructure, building population health management programs, and other care optimization strategies, according to a news release. Collaborative Choice Healthcare will operate in Colorado.





The Community Care Alliance was formed in 2015 by the Western Healthcare Alliance, a network of 31 rural hospitals and health care organizations in Western Colorado and Moab that aid their members with collaborative solutions and resources focused on rural health care.

Through the new joint venture, Collaborative Health Systems will provide Community Care Alliance with actionable data and analytics, strategic growth planning, care coordination, and market leadership to expand and strengthen local health care services.

“This partnership with CHS is in line with our goal of helping our provider partners thrive in value-based care arrangements that reward them for improving quality of care and health outcomes for our rural residents,” said Dave Ressler, Community Care Alliance’s board chair and CEO of Aspen Valley Hospital. “We undertook an in-depth evaluation process and believe CHS is the right organization to bring success by maintaining healthy populations throughout rural Colorado with better care at lower costs.”

More details on Community Care Alliance are avaiable at http://www.wha1.org/community-care-alliance/ . To learn more about Collaborative Health Systems, visit http://www.collaborativehealthsystems.com/ .

Broughton named to AIA College of Fellows

Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design announced that principal Sarah Broughton has been named to the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows. Of a total of 88 AIA-member architects appointed this year, Broughton is one of two based in Colorado, along with Gregory R. Gidez of Hensel Phelps Construction in Denver. Roughly 3% of the more than 94,000 AIA members have attained Fellowship.

Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design has studios in Aspen and Denver, Colorado