Business Monday Briefs: Aspen Chamber contest underway; local firms honored

ACRA contest underway

Aspen Chamber Resort Association members in good standing can apply to be honored as the 2018 ACRA business and/or nonprofit of the year.

Each January at the Annual Helen K. Klanderud Wintersköl Awards Luncheon, honorees are recognized along with the Defy Ordinary Award and Molly Campbell Award recipients. Business and nonprofit of the year winners must have been in operation for at least three years, and previous award winners must wait at least seven years before reapplying.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Dec. 7.

Accounting firm lands accolade

ColoradoBiz's list of Top 250 Private Companies in Colorado incudes Dalby, Wendland & Co., P.C., which has public accounting and business consultant offices in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Montrose, Rifle and Telluride.

It was the sixth time the firm made the list. Companies must be headquartered in Colorado and are ranked each year by gross revenues. The published list also highlights industry type, years in business and number of employees.

Architectual firm lauded

Aspen firm Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design ranked No. 42 in ARCHITECT magazine's listing of 2018's Top 50 Firms in business.

Part of the magazine's tenth edition of the Architect 50 program, the business category is largely determined by a firm's net-revenue-per-employee figure, the change in net revenue from the previous year, and various employee benefits, among other factors.

"We take a great deal of pride in being included in this prestigious listing by ARCHITECT magazine," said R+B Principal Sarah Broughton in a statement. "R+B has experienced significant growth and made great strides during our fifteen years in business. In the years to come, we hope to continue our forward momentum to the benefit of our team, our clients and our business partners."