Business Monday Briefs: ANB branch opens in Willits; Aspen penthouse listed for $37.5 million

ANB opens in Willits

ANB Bank has opened a branch in the Willits Town Center in Basalt at Robinson Street and East Valley Road.

The 3,308-square-foot facility is ANB Bank’s first location in Basalt, and its 32nd location in the three states in which it operates: Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas. ANB Bank worked with DM Neuman Construction on this project.

The Banking Center’s grand opening celebration will run Monday through Friday. The Frying Pan food truck will be on the property and free to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and the Hickory House will be serving free barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

ANB’s parent company is Denver-based Sturm Financial Group Inc.

Big deal in the making?

An Aspen penthouse is being advertised for $37.5 million.

Broker associate Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate recently listed the 8,771-square-foot property that spans the top two floors of the Mother Lode building located above The Aspen Times offices at 315 E. Hyman Avenue.

The sellers are Sandy and Paul Edgerley, one of the owners of the Boston Celtics. The property originally was designed as a vacation home with six bedrooms, eight full baths and one half-bath. The property can be subdivided into separate two-bedroom suites with shared access to a recreation space with a pool table, lounge areas, bar, media room and an arcade. The property also includes rooftop deck spanning approximately 1,520-square-feet, with its own kitchen and bar and hot tub.

The Edgerley couple primarily lives in Boston. Paul Edgerley is a senior adviser at Bain Capital, part of the ownership of the Boston Celtics, and Sandy Edgerley oversees their real estate development efforts through Hexagon Properties.