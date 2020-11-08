Business Monday briefs: Airport meeting Tuesday; Poss Architecture earns national award

The public can comment on airport Tuesday

Pitkin County commissioners will host a discussion regarding recommendations for the future of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The public can comment on the plan in-person at the Hotel Jerome ballroom or virtually.

Registration is required and in-person attendance is limited to 45 people. Residents also can make public comments on the Zoom webinar at https://pitkin county.com/asemeeting. Click on the “reservations” link to sign up.

Poss Architecture earns national magazine award

Aspen firm Poss Architecture has been awarded Mountain Living magazine’s 2020 “Home of the Year.”

Poss, the lead designer and master collaborator for a Park City, Utah, home, teamed up with WRJ Interior Design, Soho Design Studio Landscape Architecture, Robert Singer Lighting and Gallo Builders to design and construct a home meeting the magazine’s criteria for this 26-year tradition. Upon completion of the residence, the owner called it “a veritable masterpiece of design collaboration.”

Following a presentation of design ideas from Keith Howie, lead designer and project manager for Poss, and founder Bill Poss, the firm was awarded the opportunity to design the Utah residence. “Their presentation astounded us,” the owner recalls, describing their design as “timeless.”

The “Home of the Year” competition includes submissions from architects, interior designers and landscape architects from eight mountain communities throughout the western U.S. “As one of our most popular issues, the ‘Home of the Year’ represents the epitome of home design for a specific year,” said Mountain Living Editor in Chief Darla Worden.