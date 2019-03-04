Business Monday Briefs: (ACRA endorses Lift One; Poss makes hire, promotions; Aspen broker among Coldwell Banker’s top 10 internationally

ACRA endorses Lift One

The Aspen Chamber Resort Association's board of director announced last week its endorsement of the Lift One corridor proposal, which goes to voters Tuesday.

The board adopted a resolution in support of the municipal ballot at a monthly meeting held Feb. 26, following presentations the project's principals and foes.

"The Aspen Chamber has been actively involved for over a decade in supporting a revitalization at the base of Lift 1A. The project on the March 5 ballot will bring a host of new amenities that will enhance our already world-class town, including park space, a lift closer to town, two much-needed hotels, and a ski museum that pays homage to our deep roots as a ski town," said board chair Cristal Logan in a statement. "Our board carefully considered all sides, and believes the project deserves our support."

Lift One developers are seeking 320,000 square feet of commercial space, which includes the 107,000-square-foot timeshare project known as the Lift One Lodge and a 64,000-square-foot hotel called the Gorsuch Haus. Other components include bars and restaurants, a ski museum, skiers' services, an underground parking garage and a new chairlift extending to Dean Street, which is 500 feet farther down the hill than the current Lift 1A.

Poss makes promotions and new hire

Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design recently announced a slate of promotions and new hires.

The firm, which has offices in Aspen and Carbondale, named Kevin Morley a new partner, while Mike Hamberg, Kevin Laut and Dave Ritchie were named new principals.

Promoted to senior associate were Philippe Beauregard, Joseph Edwards, and Rachel Guest; Tony Major, Oscar Carlson, William Lewis, Marc Winkler, Carlos Fernandez and Justyna Zack were named associates.

The firm has also recently hired three new employees — Luke Keeble, Scotty Houstma and Nikola Gradinski.

Coldwell Banker broker ranked globally

Aspen broker Carrie Wells was Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate's eighth top seller internationally in 2018, the company recently announced.

Wells brought in $170 million in sales last year, the company said, noting she has ranked within Coldwell Banker's top 1 percent in sales for the past 22 years.

"Carrie consistently sets the standard for fellow brokers with her exemplary work, demonstrating the distinct values upheld at Coldwell Banker Mason Morse," said Will Herndon, president of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, in a statement. "We're all very proud of Carrie's continued growth and her considerable representation of the firm and her clients worldwide."