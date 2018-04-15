Business Monday Briefs

• A legal dispute between a pair of former owners and the two current owners of the Kenichi restaurant in Aspen has settled, according to court records.

A joint notice of settlement was filed last month in Pitkin County District Court, the venue for the lawsuit. Plaintiffs Scott Brasington and Eric Durnell, former Kenichi partners, sued Kenichi and its owners Brent Reed and Kenichi Kanada in July, contending they both owed a combined $74,765, along with interest, for business loans Brasington and Durnell gave to the restaurant, as well as buyout payments. The defendants had claimed they satisfied the loan agreements.

The settlement notice makes no mention of the terms of the agreement.

• The city of Apen's real estate transfer tax collections are pacing well ahead of last year's numbers for the first three months of 2018.

The portion of the tax that supports the city's affordable-housing coffer brought in $2.3 million, up 37 percent from January through March of 2017, according to the city's most recent tax report issued earlier this month. The Wheeler Opera House portion of the RETT generated $1.2 million for the first quarter of this year, up 34 percent over the same three months of 2017.

• Alpine Bank has linked arms with Avoka, a digital service that will focus on building a "customized account-opening experience, taking a digital leap forward to exceed customer expectations delivered across the bank's mobile channel," according to an Alpine Bank statement

Recommended Stories For You

The alliance will help Alpine Bank reach customers beyond its 40 branch locations in Colorado, the company said.

"We chose Avoka because we believe they will help us best serve our current customers, and the new customers we will now be able to reach beyond our current branch network," said Andrew Karow, Alpine's chief digital officer. "We are building a customized account-opening experience that is customer-centric, which is how we approach all of our customer relationships. One of the reasons we chose Avoka is because we did not want the limitations of an off-the-shelf system that would limit our ability to fully serve customer needs and expectations."

Alpine Bank is based in Glenwood Springs and has branches in downtown Aspen as well as the Aspen Business Center. Avoka has headquarter offices in Denver, London and Sydney.

• Garfield & Hecht P.C. attorneys David L. Lenyo and Robert E. Kendig recently were recognized as 2018 Colorado SuperLawyers.

Lenyo has practiced civil litigation for more than 30 years and has developed extensive trial experience concerning business, commercial, construction, land-use and real-estate disputes.

Kendig practices family law, including marital dissolution and parental responsibility cases, and he handles issues related to marital agreements, common-law marriage, rights of unmarried cohabitants and similar subjects.

Garfield & Hecht has offices in Aspen, Avon, Basalt, Crested Butte, Glenwood Springs and Rifle.

Business briefs, tips and announcements can be sent to rcarroll@aspentimes.com.