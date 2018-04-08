Business Monday Briefs

There's more fallout from the alleged Ponzi scheme committed by the Woodbridge Group of Companies, the California-based developer of luxury properties in the Roaring Fork Valley and elsewhere.

Last week, Colorado Securities Commissioner Gerald Rome announced that two Colorado brokers, James Quinn Campbell of Woodland Park and Gerald N. Kagarise of Colorado Springs, can no longer sell products for Woodbridge. All told, seven Colorado brokers are prohibited from selling on behalf of Woodbridge, which in November closed its office in the Aspen Glen residential neighborhood about 3 miles north of Carbondale.

The state's security division contends that Woodbridge hired the representatives to solicit and sell the unregistered and nonexempt securities, despite the fact that all were also unlicensed with the commissioner.

"As the Securities and Exchange Commission's securities fraud case against the Woodbridge Companies is ongoing, we will continue to take action against those sales representatives soliciting and selling these unregistered notes in Colorado," Rome said in a statement. "The licensing requirement for financial professionals is an important protection for investors, and the failure to hold the proper licensure will result in sanctions."

Kalamaya | Goscha's founding partners Ryan Kalamaya & Amy Goscha have been selected to the 2018 Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Both partners have been selected as Rising Stars for at least 5 consecutive years.

Kalamaya primarily handles cases involving personal issues — divorce, personal injuries and criminal defense.

Goscha also is named as a Rising Star in Colorado family law. Her practice focuses on divorce, death, planning for marriage, property valuation, and devising parenting plans for children.

For more information, visit kalamaya.law.

Aspen Chamber Resort Association's annual business breakfast will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Doerr-Hosier Center on the Aspen Meadows Resort.

Speakers will include John Kinney of Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, County Manager Jon Peacock, real estate broker Andrew Ernemann, and Christian Knapp of Aspen Skiing Co.

Cost is $35 for members and $50 for non-members.

Call 970-925-1940 to RSVP.

