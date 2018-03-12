Business Monday briefs: Awards aplenty for Aspen, Snowmass businesses

• Another survey, another accolade for Aspen. An Expedia Viewfinder poll of 1,000 Americans revealed Aspen to be their sixth favorite town in America. Expedia's write-up also gave favorable plugs two local businesses, including one in Snowmass. "The slope game is real here, so hop around the ski resorts to experience them all for yourself," Expedia gushed. "Begin your adventures with a Snowmass Ski Rental Package and get ready to shred. After a day on the trails, join the apres-ski scene at Aspen Brewing Company for a pint of Brown Bear ale and swap some slope stories."

• Aspen Valley Hospital recently landed some health-care industry awards, including a five-star rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

"We are very proud to receive recognition by national organizations that validates our superior levels of safety, quality and patient experience," said hospital CEO Dave Ressler. "These are driven by our culture of continuous improvement and a dedicated team of staff and physicians."

The hospital's five-star rating puts it in the company of 336 other hospitals in the U.S., and six other Colorado hospitals.

AVH also received a Summit Award and three Pinnacle Awards at the recent Healthcare Service Excellence Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

The Summit Award, the highest award of excellence at the conference, was presented to the hospital's OASIS Team, which is a manager-led group that focuses on creating a culture of trust and a safe environment. The Oasis Team received a Pinnacle Award, as well.

Hospital employee Mark Bauer won a Pinnacle Award for his role as a service excellence mentor, and AVH's Green Up Clean Up team landed a Pinnacle Award.

• Martin Horowitzhas announced the opening of his psychotherapy practice near Aspen High School.

Horowitz has over 40 years of professional experience traveling the world, teaching courses and trainings in personal growth and psychotherapy. His practice's area of focus includes parenting, relationships, anxiety, depression, addictions, motivation, shyness and aging parents. Horowitz can be reached at 970-340-2327 to set up in-office or Skype visits.

• Douglas Elliman Real Estate recently held its annual awards event, The Ellies, honoring the top performers in Aspen and Snowmass Village.

The firm's sales in Colorado last year included 2800 W. Buttermilk Road for $29 million, 951 Red Mountain Road for $21.5 million and the $14.9 million sale of 803 E. Hyman Avenue, where Elliman handled both sides of the transaction.

Elliman's Colorado residential market's sales volume was up 150 percent in 2017, while the company's total sales volume in 2017 was $26.1 billion, up 6 percent, according to a company news release.

The Engel Lansburgh Team, based out of the 630 E. Hyman Ave. office in Aspen, was named the firm's top sales team in Colorado. They were followed by The Rulon Kelly Team (No. 2), the Bass Wogan Team (No. 3), and The Guilander Farrell Team (No. 4).

Jill Shore, also based out of the 630 E. Hyman Ave. office, was named top individual agent in Colorado. Other winners included Gary Kelly (No. 2), Brittanie Rockhill (No. 3), Timothy Mooney (No. 4) and Bill Stirling (No. 5).

Mary Kate Farrell of the Snowmass Village office was named rookie of the year for Colorado. Riley Warwick of the 520 E. Durant Ave. office was given the team player award for Elliman agents in Colorado, and Lauren Garrity was given the employee award for team player.

Douglas Elliman has four Colorado offices with 58 sales associates.

• Brenda Wild, owner of RE/MAX Premier Properties, recently received the 2017 RE/MAX Diamond Award, which honors RE/MAX's most successful agents of the past year. The Diamond Award is presented to less than 1 percent of all active RE/MAX agents.

•Kent Schuler of RE/MAX Premier Properties recently received the RE/MAX Chairman's Club Award for 2017. Schuler joined RE/MAX Premier Properties in August 2017.

Business briefs, tips and announcements can be sent to rcarroll@aspentimes.com.