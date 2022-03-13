Business Briefs: Poss makes staff changes; Clauson named AICP fellow; local Douglas Elliman brokers honored

Poss makes hires, promotions

Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design, a local architectural and interior design firm, announced this week a slate of promotions and recent new hires.

Rachel Guest, director of Poss Interior Design, has been named a new partner. Philippe Beauregard and Kip Kummer were named new principals. Promoted to senior associate were Drew Wisnoski, Tony Major, William Lewis and Justyna Zack.

Cassidy Sanderson, Patrick Carpenter, Hanna Werner, Kyle McAlpin, and Hana Maclean, who recently became an AIA accredited architect, were named associates.

Poss has also recently hired eight new employees — four new interior design team members: Deana Juskys, Amy Coy, Zoe Calahan, and Carlie Urell, and four members of the architectural team: Sydney Melko, Leslie Scales, Jack Fisher, and returning employee, Chris Dwyer.

Clauson named AICP fellow

Stan Clauson of Snowmass Village has achieved the planning profession’s highest honor by being named to the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) College of Fellows for his achievements in urban planning.





Fellowship is granted to planners who have achieved certification through the American Planning Association’s professional institute, the American Institute of Certified Planners, and have achieved excellence in professional practice, teaching and mentoring, research, public and community service, and leadership.

“Individuals who make up the College of Fellows are the true leaders of the planning profession,” said past AICP President Valerie Hubbard, FAICP, in a statement. “These individuals have made lasting contributions to the profession and have inspired generations of new planners. They are truly awe-inspiring.”

Clauson is the head of the Aspen-based planning and design firm Stan Clauson Associates and served as Community Development director for the city of Aspen in the 1990s. He also served as president of the Colorado Chapter of the American Planning Association and board chair for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. Previous work was in New England, where he served as Planning & Development director for the city of Montpelier, Vermont, and as Community Development planner for Newton, Massachusetts.

Clauson is one of 53 inductees into this year’s College of Fellows and the only one from Colorado. Inductions are done biennially. This year’s formal induction will take place during APA’s National Planning Conference in San Diego on May 1.

Douglas Elliman names top local brokers

Douglas Elliman Realty on March 10 announced the winners of the 2022 Ellie Awards, which honor the firm’s top performing agents throughout the nation for 2021. Top performers in Aspen and Snowmass Village also were acknowledged.

Last year’s notable eight-figure sales included the $72.5 million record-breaking sale on Willoughby Way and the $44.5 million sale of 132 and 150 Placer Lane. Joshua Saslove represented the seller and Riley Warwick represented the buyer in both those deals. Serenity Ridge closed for $12.5 million with Liza Hogan as the only agent on the deal.

The National Award, presented to the top 25 individuals and teams (by size) by sales volume for the entire company nationwide, went to Saslove and Warwick ( No. 4 Small Team).

In Colorado, the Saslove and Warwick team was named the firm’s top team by gross commission income. They were followed by the Engel Lansburgh Team ( No. 2), The Bass Wogan Team ( No. 3), The Rulon Kelly Team (No. 4) and The Coates Horn Team (#5).

The award for top individual agent by GCI in Colorado went to Melanie Muss. Other winners in this category included Brittanie Rockhill (No. 2), Layne Shea ( No. 3), Jill Shore (No. 4), Lori Guilander (No. 5), Liza Hogan (No. 6), Julia Herman (No. 7), Amy Doherty (No. 8), Betsy Black (No. 9), Michael Latousek (No. 10), Bruce Johnson (No. 11), Mary Kate Farrell (No. 12), Gary Kelly (No. 13), Max Taam (No. 14), Kristin Balko (No. 15), Daniel Becker (No. 16), Susan Hershey (No. 17), Ashley Chod (No. 18), Bill Stirling (No,. 19) and George P. Huggins (No. 20).

The top individual agent in Colorado by volume was Melanie Muss. She was followed by Layne Shea (No. 2), Brittanie Rockhill (No. 3), Jill Shore (No. 4), Lori Guilander (No. 5) Amy Doherty (No. 6), Liza Hogan (No. 7), Michael Latousek (No. 8), Bruce Johnson (No. 9), Gary Kelly (No. 10), Bill Stirling (No. 11), Betsy Black (No. 12), Mary Kate Farrell (No. 13), Max Taam (No. 14), Julia Herman (No. 15), Kristin Balko (No. 16), Daniel Becker (No. 17), Susan Hershey (No. 18), George P. Huggins (No. 19), and Ashley Chod (No. 20).

The top team by volume was awarded to Saslove and Warwick. Other winners included The Engel Lansburgh Team (No. 2), The Bass Wogan Team, The Rulon Kelly Team (No. 4) and The Coates Horn Team (No. 5).

The Pinnacle Club Award winners, presented to Colorado agents and teams who made over $1 million in 2021 included The Bass Wogan Team, The Coates Horn Team, The Engel Lansburgh Team, Lori Guilander, Melanie Muss, Brittanie Rockhill, The Rulon Kelly Team, Saslove and Warwick, Layne Shea and Jill Shore.