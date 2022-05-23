Business Briefs: June 2 job fair in Snowmass; EV-related grants available

Job fair June 2 in SVS

Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Snowmass Tourism will play host to a job fair from 3-7 p.m. June 2 at at Viewline Snowmass Conference Center, 100 Elbert Lane, Snowmass Village.

The event is open to all ACRA members and Snowmass Village businesses. There is no cost to exhibit, and businesses will be provided a 6-foot table, two chairs and linens.

Click here to register.

Grants for EV charging stations

The Colorado Energy Office’s Charge Ahead program is opening up another round of grant funding for electric vehicle charging stations. Grant applications can be submitted through the website cleanairfleets.org between May 23 and June 24.

Grants are available to help cover the cost of purchasing and installing EV charging stations in workplaces, apartment/condo complexes, government buildings and other sites that offer public or visitor parking.





Successful applicants will be eligible to receive as much as 80%of project costs, up to a maximum of $9,000 for Level 2 chargers and up to $50,000 for Level 3 fast chargers.

Prospective applicants can receive free technical advice and grant support from Carbondale-based Clean Energy Economy for the Region, which is the Colorado Energy Office’s designated “coach” for 14 counties on the Western Slope. For more information, contact Stefan Johnson, sjohnson@cleanenergyeconomy.net .