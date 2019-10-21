Business Briefs: Aspen Film adds two; CCY Architects lands honors

Aspen Film boost staff

Aspen Film recently named Susan Dampier at its events and marketing director and Jason Anderson as the Shortsfest program director.

Dampier has more than 20 years of corporate hospitality, designing events for such destinations as The Meridian Club on Pine Cay and The Beach Plum Inn on Martha’s Vineyard. She also worked at Aspen Skiing Co. as part of the opening executive team of the Residences at The Little Nell and served as general manager at the Limelight Hotel Aspen.

Anderson is a programmer, writer and lecturer based in Toronto, where he will remain for his work with Aspen Film. He is the lead programmer for Short Cuts, the Toronto International Film Festival’s annual program of short-form cinema, and also the director of programming for the Kingston Canadian Film Festival, the country’s largest standalone festival of Canadian movies. Ge currently writes about film and music for such publications as Uncut, Sight & Sound and Cinema Scope. He teaches film criticism at the University of Toronto and feature journalism at Ryerson University.

Basalt firm lands honors

Basalt firm CCY Architects recently received six awards for design excellence as part of the American Institute of Architects’ annual juried awards programs.

The Gammel Dam residence, competing against a six-state field of applicants, was presented with a Merit Award by the AIA Western Mountain Region. The firm also took two awards at the state level. High+Dry and Meadow House each received an honorable mention. The jury noted Meadow House, a residence in Pitkin County, for its sensitive fit in the landscape and on its site.

The jury for AIA Colorado West (a state subsection) selected High+Dry, Meadow House, and Music Box to receive the highest honor in Colorado’s programs — the Award of Distinction.