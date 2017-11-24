Brown joins Basalt office of custom home builder

Beck Building Co., a luxury custom-home builder with offices in Basalt, Avon and Golden, has hired Chuck Brown as a project manager.

Brown will work out of the Basalt office and oversee several projects in Aspen and Snowmass Village. Brown has worked in the Aspen-area market since 1998 for a series of top-tier builders in high-end residential construction. His expertise ranges from innovative project management activities to owning his own firm. His company undertook construction and remodels of 22 custom homes.

"We continue to grow our team with seasoned professionals in the Roaring Fork Valley," Kevin O'Donnell, president of Beck Building Co., said in a statement. "We have been building in Aspen and Snowmass since 2007 and the demand in this market continues to be strong. We are thrilled to add a great asset like Chuck to our team."

The Beck Building Co. office in Basalt is located in Riverview Plaza on Elk Run Drive.