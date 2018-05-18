News Briefs: Roadwork in Aspen and Marble; rally for Basalt police

Rockfall work in Marble

A contractor will begin a months-long project Monday on Highway 133 near the Marble turn-off to control erosion and rock fall near the road, according to a statement.

The $1.3 million project, scheduled to last until mid-October, will concentrate on the area of a landslide about 5 miles south of the road to Marble. The work will stabilize a landslide area below the roadway and reduce the risk of future slides, the Colorado Department of Transportation release states.

The contractor, Anderson Drilling, will excavate rock and install rebar cages to stabilize the section and repair the damaged road located around mile marker 40.5. according to the CDOT release.

Drivers can expect single-lane, alternative lane travel through the area coupled with periodic traffic holds in both directions of about 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through October.

In addition, CDOT plans to resurface Highway 133 north of the rock stabilization project between McClure Pass and Redstone this year, the statement says. That work, between mile markers 43 and 50, has not yet been scheduled.

Pothole work next week on Main Street

Colorado Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to pave several damaged sections of Main Street between Aspen and Galena streets beginning Tuesday and Wednesday.

"This isn't a large scale paving operation," said CDOT maintenance supervisor Tim Holbrook. "Our goal is to fix several damaged sections and potholes on (Highway( 82 in an effort to get the roadway surface into good shape before the high season in Aspen kicks off."

Traffic lanes will be shifted to accommodate equipment and paving operations.

Midvalley to rally for Basalt police

The wives of Basalt police officers will host an event Saturday to celebrate National Police Week.

The wives will have a table outside at the El Jebel City Market from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday to collect signatures on a special message to the officers.

"Sign your name on the giant community thank-you card for our local heroes," said Heather Knott, wife of Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott. "If you have a special story to share or would like to extend a more personal thank you, there will be note cards available."

May 13 through 19 is National Police Week. Communities across the country have been holding everything from bicycle rides and runs to awards ceremonies and memorial services in honor of fallen heroes and survivors to mark the occasion.

Everyone in the midvalley is encouraged to stop by the table at City Market on Saturday to show their support.