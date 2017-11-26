Body of man found at St. Moritz identified as local
November 26, 2017
A man found dead Friday at a lodge at the base of Shadow Mountain was identified late Sunday as Collin Gibbard, 41, of Aspen.
Gibbard's cause of death remains under investigation, according to a news release Sunday from Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen.
A maid at the St. Moritz discovered Gibbard's body about 8:30 a.m. Friday. There were no signs of foul play and police found no obvious causes for his death inside the room.
A memorial service for Gibbard, a native of Aspen and Old Snowmass, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, in Carbondale, said Evan Gibbard, Collin's brother and former production manager at The Aspen Times, said Sunday.
