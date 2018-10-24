BLM to hold open house Thursday on Sutey Ranch management plan

The Bureau of Land Management will hold an open house Thursday on the Sutey Ranch preliminary environmental assessment management alternatives.

The meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Third Street Center in Carbondale. Interested parties can attend to ask questions of BLM officials and study the alternatives in greater detail.

The BLM released a preliminary EA earlier this month on management alternatives for the 557-acre Sutey Ranch in Garfield County and the 112-acre Haines Parcel in Pitkin County. Both properties were acquired through the Sutey Ranch Land Exchange in March 2017.

The Sutey parcel is located about 4 miles north of Carbondale. The Haines parcel is located 5 miles southeast of Carbondale on the west side of the Crown.

The preliminary EA details a wildlife and hunting emphasis alternative, an equestrian access emphasis alternative, and a mountain biking and hiking emphasis alternative for the Sutey property. The final proposed alternative may be a blend of more than one alternative.

Proposed management for the Haines parcel will continue to emphasize uses already occurring there. When BLM acquired the Haines parcel from the private landowner, the public was already heavily using an extensive, user-created mountain bike trail network, and cattle had been seasonally grazing the land for decades.

More information about the parcels and the planning process is available at https://go.usa.gov/xnvM5. Comments may be e-mailed to blm_co_sutey_haines_rmpa@blm.gov or mailed to BLM, 2300 River Frontage Road, Silt, CO 81652, Attn: Sutey Ranch Management Plan. Comments will be most helpful if received by Nov. 5, 2018.