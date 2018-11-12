Business Monday briefs: Compost grant given; energy efficiency seminar next month

Energy efficiency for businesses

Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Community Office for Resource Efficiency will host a seminar for businesses seeking to improve their energy efficiency from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Pitkin County Library Community Meeting Room.

There is no cost to attend.

Representatives from ACRA and CORE will explain CORE's commercial rebate program, which focuses on saving energy, lowering utility bills and reducing maintenance costs.

Aspen environmental firm lands grant

Aspen-based EverGreen ZeroWaste recently landed a $120,000 grant from the state of Colorado to expand its compost collection program and create new green-sector jobs.

Recommended Stories For You

The funding is part of the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity competitive grant program, which is administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

"Although EGZW received the grant award, the real winners here are our mountain communities and the environment," Alyssa Reindel, co-founder of EverGreen ZeroWaste, said in a statement. "The funds we receive through our RREO grant will help us get compost collections into more local businesses, schools and neighborhoods. As an RREO grant recipient, we will be able to keep the cost of compost collections affordable by absorbing the cost of dumpsters that can cost $2,000 a piece."

For more information about EverGreen ZeroWaste, visit http://www.EverGreenZeroWaste.com. For more information about RREO grants, visit http://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/recyclinggrantrebates.