Business Monday briefs: Compost grant given; energy efficiency seminar next month
November 12, 2018
Energy efficiency for businesses
Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Community Office for Resource Efficiency will host a seminar for businesses seeking to improve their energy efficiency from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Pitkin County Library Community Meeting Room.
There is no cost to attend.
Representatives from ACRA and CORE will explain CORE's commercial rebate program, which focuses on saving energy, lowering utility bills and reducing maintenance costs.
Aspen environmental firm lands grant
Aspen-based EverGreen ZeroWaste recently landed a $120,000 grant from the state of Colorado to expand its compost collection program and create new green-sector jobs.
Recommended Stories For You
The funding is part of the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity competitive grant program, which is administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
"Although EGZW received the grant award, the real winners here are our mountain communities and the environment," Alyssa Reindel, co-founder of EverGreen ZeroWaste, said in a statement. "The funds we receive through our RREO grant will help us get compost collections into more local businesses, schools and neighborhoods. As an RREO grant recipient, we will be able to keep the cost of compost collections affordable by absorbing the cost of dumpsters that can cost $2,000 a piece."
For more information about EverGreen ZeroWaste, visit http://www.EverGreenZeroWaste.com. For more information about RREO grants, visit http://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/recyclinggrantrebates.
Trending In: Local
- Aspen’s affordable housing authority looks at increasing user fees
- Willoughby: Corporate restructuring, 1894 style
- Tweet All About It: From Jared Polis to Lil Wayne
- Roaring Fork Valley immigrants will share their stories at event in Basalt
- After voter approval for RFTA’s property tax, here’s what to expect
Trending Sitewide
- Area high school students survive car crash into Maroon Creek
- Vail employee allegedly slept with child prostitute in Glenwood Springs
- Aspen’s affordable housing authority looks at increasing user fees
- Willoughby: Corporate restructuring, 1894 style
- Aspen Mountain will open for season five days early on Nov. 17