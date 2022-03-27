Biz Monday briefs: HCE joins collaborative; landfill seeing more business

Holy Cross joins Garfield Clean Energy

Holy Cross Energy has joined the Garfield Clean Energy Collaborative as an affiliate member, bringing the total number of members to 10. Other members include Garfield County, all six of the county’s municipalities, Colorado Mountain College and the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.

GCE affiliate members may be government entities, nonprofits, businesses or utilities that have adopted clean energy or carbon reduction targets and goals. Holy Cross’s Vice President for Member and Community Relations, Jenna Weatherred, will serve as its non-voting representative on the GCE board.

Garfield Clean Energy is an economic development partnership that serves both its members and county residents. Members receive free consulting services to help them make energy-saving decisions about their facilities, vehicle fleets and renewable energy projects.

GCE’s public-facing programs, which are managed by local nonprofit CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region), include home and business “energy coaching,” electric vehicle educational events, professional trainings, and special assistance and rebates through campaigns such as Solarize Garfield County and ReEnergize Garfield County.

More information about GCE is available at garfieldcleanenergy.org.





Garfield landfill sees increase in 2021

The Garfield County Landfill saw 39,065 tons of waste deposited by 26,910 customers in 2021 compared to 36,630 tons dropped off by 26,622 customers in 2020, according to a news release from the county.

The county’s popular e-waste recycling program earned $30,474 last year, and the septic treatment program brought in 1,704,063 gallons of waste, equating to $362,669 in collected revenues, officials said.

“We are the least-expensive option around to dispose of e-waste at this time,” Garfield County Landfill Manager Deb Fiscus said in the release. “We’ve just started partnering with Blue Star Recyclers this year, and they’ve been great to work with.”

A 501c3 nonprofit that operates out of Basalt, Blue Star employs people with autism and other disabilities, creating job opportunities for locals, according to its website.