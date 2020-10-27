Basalt teen boys busted for sign theft

A social media tip last week led police to two apparently right-leaning teenage boys who allegedly stole at least one political sign, and likely more, from Basalt-area yards recently, police said Tuesday.

Basalt police found a cache of signs for Democrats at the home of one of the two teens, though they were only able to trace back one distinctive “Dump Trump” banner that was specially printed and stolen from a home on Sopris Drive, said Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott.

“I would assume they’re supporters of the president by the signs taken,” he said. “It appeared they were stealing (Joe) Biden signs, or those degrading toward President Trump.”

The two boys were not arrested or charged with a crime. Instead police forwarded the case on to the Eagle County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to file charges, Knott said.

Officers were able to return the banner late last week to the Sopris Drive resident, though because the other 20-plus Biden signs were indistinguishable from other Biden signs, it was impossible to tell where they were from, he said.

Fifteen Biden signs were reported stolen from homes on Riverside Drive in Elk Run in Basalt last week, according to the county’s Democratic party chairman.