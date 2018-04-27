Basalt sales sizzle over first quarter, up 12.5%

Sales are sizzling in Basalt over the first quarter of the town government's fiscal year.

Retail sales and sales tax collections are up 12.5 percent through March, according to a report released this week. The town has collected $1,320,449 in sales tax through the first quarter compared to $1,173,968 for the same period last year.

Grocery stores, general retail establishments and restaurants with bars led the charge. Sales by grocery stores and other purveyors of retail food were up 16 percent. General retail stores saw sales surge 17.5 percent over the first quarter. Restaurants with bars were up almost 17 percent.

The report reflects actual sales made in December, January and February.

The only sectors of the economy that didn't enjoy a strong first quarter were sporting retail, down 8.2 percent from last year, and automotive service, down almost 4 percent.

The town collected $593,173 on sales of retail food over the first quarter, the report showed. That's the biggest contributor to the town's economy. The town collected $227,120 in sales taxes from general retail sales, the second biggest contributor to the town's economy.