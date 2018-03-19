Basalt hosts forum for council candidates Tuesday night
March 19, 2018
The final scheduled forum for the six Basalt town council candidates prior to the April 3 election will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Basalt Library community room.
A moderator will take audience questions and organize the panel's answers. The six candidates for three seats are Bernie Grauer, Carol Hawk, Todd Hartley, William Infante, Ryan Slack and Gary Tennenbaum. All the terms are for four years.
Ballots for the election were mailed last week and can be mailed or submitted to town hall. They must be received by 7 p.m. on April 3.
The Aspen Times will run questions and answers with the candidates each day March 26-30.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen icon ‘Benny the Blade’ found off bike path, hospitalized
- Arrest made in Basalt bottle case after cops stake out dumping ground
- Ex-Aspen Valley Hospital nurse files federal complaint
- Glenn K. Beaton: When the shooting starts, would you go in?
- Arrest made in Basalt bottle case after cops stake out dumping ground