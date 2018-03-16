Basalt High School will host ‘Girls in STEM Day’
March 16, 2018
A group of freshmen girls and their teacher at Basalt High School will host a "Girls in STEM Day" on Saturday, April 21, to spark interest in science, technology, engineering and math.
The event will be open for girls throughout the valley in grades seven through 12. They will be able to try out interactive, STEM-based activities at various stations.
The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in the STEM Room at Basalt High School. It will be open to girls only. Girls interested in participating should RSVP at 970-964-8417.
"All girls should get to try out activities in STEM and feel encouraged to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering or math if it interests them," a notice from the organizers said. "This also will give them a better idea of what a STEM class in high school might be like.
Basalt High School math teacher Karen Ross started a STEM team at the school this year.
