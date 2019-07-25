Basalt council eyes two-year extension for town manager Mahoney

Ryan Mahoney



The Basalt Town Council will vote next month on a two-year extension of Town Manager Ryan Mahoney’s contract after holding an annual performance review in a closed session Tuesday.

The council didn’t take formal action Tuesday but will schedule approval of a contract extension at its Aug. 13 meeting, Mahoney said. He was hired in June 2017.

Mahoney said he isn’t seeking a pay raise in the new contract. “I didn’t think it was a good idea in light of our financial uncertainty,” he said.

Mahoney makes $155,000 annually.

There is financial uncertainty because the town government must ask voters to re-establish a property tax mill levy rate in November. In addition, the town is giving about $1.9 million in refunds for property tax overcharges.

Mahoney and the current administration discovered while working on the 2019 budget last fall that the town had increased tax rates 10 times since 2006 in violation of the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, an amendment to the Colorado Constitution. The excess amount collected, about $1.9 million, went into town budgets.

The council voted Tuesday to give voluntary refunds to remedy the overcharge.