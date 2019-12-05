Basalt chamber unveils new marketing logo

The Basalt Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new logo Wednesday that will be used to market the town as a tourist destination.

The logo has two lines that flow together underneath a bold headline that says “Basalt” and a shorter tagline that says, “Where Life Flows.” The interlocking lines represent many different things, including Basalt’s two gold-medal rivers, said Kris Mattera, executive director of the chamber. “Colorado” is located beneath the interlocking lines, but may be eliminated in some versions.

The logo will be used in the Colorado Tourism Office’s official state guide and possibly in banners around town, Mattera said. The chamber of commerce will adopt the logo as its official seal, though probably without the word Colorado since there doesn’t appear to be any confusion with towns of the same name in other states, she said.

Businesses, nonprofit organizations and other entities are urged to use the logo.

“It gives a piece for everybody to get around,” Mattera said.

Basalt’s business community didn’t have a cohesive campaign to rally around, such as Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s “Defy Ordinary” branding, she noted.

The chamber received a technical assistance grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to develop a concise and distinctive brand. It harnessed a company called Development Counsellors International to work on the logo. The chamber also received a $4,000 grant to implement the branding.

Mattera said she suggested the tagline. It was the product of her thinking about Basalt branding after she got hired as the chamber’s executive director in 2017.

“Where Life Flows has been sitting on my phone for the last year and a half,” she said.

Basalt town government will keep its existing, different logo. They didn’t want to blend the marketing logo with the logo for the place you go pay your water bill, she said.

About 60 to 70 chamber members who attended an annual meeting earlier this fall got a sneak peak of the logo.

“Everyone really likes it,” Mattera said. “They thought it was very Basalt.”

(Editor’s note: This story was clarified to show the Basalt Chamber of Commerce received the technical assistance grant and implementation grant for the new logo.)