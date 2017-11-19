Basalt chamber scores $50,000 in grants for marketing initiative

The Basalt Chamber of Commerce has scored a $50,000 grant that will help it create a detailed marketing campaign.

The Basalt chamber was among 28 towns or nonprofit organizations that received grants from a $600,000 fund dispersed this week by the Colorado Tourism Office.

The chamber received a $25,000 matching grant from the state tourism office. The town of Basalt supplied $15,000 of the matching funds while Eagle County provided $10,000.

Kris Mattera, executive director of the Basalt Chamber of Commerce, said the funds will allow the organization to undertake its first formalized, integrated destination marketing campaign for the Basalt area.

"Our goal is to promote and generate awareness of Basalt's unique features, establishing it as a destination in its own right, increasing tourism revenue and providing a long-term economic benefit for the midvalley," Mattera said in a statement. "This grant will allow us to create a solid marketing foundation on which we can build for years to come."

The state tourism office's Marketing Matching Grant program was created in 2001. This year the office received 50 applications for more than $1.1 million in funding requests. The 28 grants awarded were for between $5,000 and $25,000.

This year's recipients will use the funding to develop new marketing campaigns, conduct website updates and redesigns, purchase paid media, increase event promotion and conduct other marketing activities. A complete list of recipients and project descriptions can be found online at industry.colorado.com/resources/matching-grant-program.