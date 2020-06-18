Basalt Bucks, Sunday Market ready to roll for summer

Basalt’s economy will get additional boosts in coming days when the Sunday Market resumes and a new stimulus program is launched.

The Basalt Sunday Market will start June 21 with vendors set up along Midland Spur Avenue by Lions Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will run through Sept. 27.

The market returns for its 11th year. There will be a different layout for vendors this year to achieve social distancing. Visitors, vendors and market staff still will be required to wear face masks or buffs. Disposable coverings will be provided to those who don’t bring their own.

For more rules in the coronavirus era, go to http://basalt.net/606/Basalt-Sunday-Market.

The town of Basalt is also looking for more local businesses to participate in its Basalt Bucks program. About 24 businesses had signed up as of Tuesday.

As part of the program, $20 vouchers will be mailed to each address in the 81621 ZIP code. The vouchers are redeemable until Aug. 19. They cannot be used at large grocers or to purchase alcohol, marijuana or tobacco.

The town government staff anticipated mailing out about 2,800 vouchers. That’s up from about 2,400 addresses initially targeted in the town proper.

“This is estimated to increase the cost of the Basalt Bucks program by approximately $7,000, however, this addition will increase the reach of the program and provide a slightly larger stimulus for businesses and community members in the Basalt area,” said a staff report to the council.