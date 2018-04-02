Basalt ballots in three council seat races must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday

Basalt voters who want to participate in the election for three council seats and a proposed tobacco tax must get their ballots to Town Hall by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The town is holding a mail ballot election, so there will be no voting at the booth on Election Day. Any voter who hasn't placed their completed ballot in the mail by now should return it to Town Hall to make sure it gets counted, according to Town Clerk Pam Schilling. Don't mail it at this point, she said.

"Please use the ballot box behind Town Hall," Schilling said.

Ballots should not be returned to the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel. Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O'Brien said last week that a handful of Basalt ballots had been dropped off at the county building. They were secured and will be picked up by Basalt staff, she said.

Any residents who thinks they are registered to vote in Basalt but didn't get a ballot should call Schilling at Town hall to see if they are indeed registered and eligible to vote, Schilling said. The number is 970-927-4701.

At least one new person will join the council. Incumbent Mark Kittle didn't seek re-election. Incumbents Bernie Grauer and Gary Tennenbaum are seeking new terms. The challengers are Todd Hartley, Carol Hawk, William Infante and Ryan Slack.

Recommended Stories For You

The council races are at-large, so the three candidates who receive the most votes will each earn a four-year term.

Schilling estimated that 382 ballots had been turned in as of Thursday.

This election also asks voters whether the town should levy a tax on tobacco and use the revenue on tobacco-related education and tobacco-related health issues as well as substance-abuse education and mitigation. The proposed tax is $2 on a pack of cigarettes and 40 percent on other tobacco products.