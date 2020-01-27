Back for seconds: Restaurant Week gets cooking Saturday

From Snowmass to Glenwood Springs, roughly 50 eateries plan to participate in this year’s Roaring Fork Restaurant Week.

Beginning Saturday and running through Feb. 9, participating restaurants in Snowmass, Basalt, Willits, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs are offering a smorgasbord of cuisines at special rates.

“Restaurants, let’s face it, are pretty much the backbone of any community,” said Beth Albert, Aspen Times advertising account manager and one of restaurant week’s organizers. “It’s a good way to promote trial of places that you’ve never tried before.”

Now in its second year, Roaring Fork Restaurant Week’s is sponsored by Glenwood Insurance. Participating businesses will offer prix fixe or á la carte menus at $10, $20 and $40 price points.

A prix fixe menu may include an appetizer, soup, salad, entree and dessert all for a set price per person whereas an á la carte menu may include a course at one of the three price points.

“No matter what your budget is, you’re going to be able to find something that you’re going to want to give a try,” Albert said.

Additionally, among the various restaurants, breakfast, lunch and dinner options are available.

In addition to restaurants, Roaring Fork Restaurant Week also includes a handful of participating brewpubs, distilleries and tasting rooms.

“We are offering a branded glass promotion where customers, when they buy a full pour, can keep the glass after finishing their drink,” said Taylor Matson, Casey Brewing Taproom assistant general manager. “We are right in the restaurant area in downtown Glenwood, and we wanted to give something back to the community.”

Not wanting to compete with Valentine’s Day crowds, organizers selected Feb. 1 through Feb. 9 for restaurant week due to it being a slightly less busy time.

“There isn’t anybody that doesn’t like to go out to eat,” Albert said. “It also gives people the opportunity to support their local restaurants during a slower time of the year.”

For a complete listing of participating restaurants and specials, visit rfrestaurantweek.com.

Roaring Fork Restaurant Week’s community sponsors include: Visit Glenwood, Basalt Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale Chamber & Tourism, Willits Town Center and Snowmass Colorado.

