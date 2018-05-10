B Talks speaker series heads to The Temporary in Basalt Thursday

The next session of the B Talks speaker series will be held Thursday at The Temporary, the events venue at Willits Town Center. It will feature inspiring women of the Roaring Fork Valley.

The speakers will be Katie Hone Wiltgen, director of education and community programming for Aspen Music Festival and School; Leticia Ingram, a Basalt High School teacher who was the 2016 Colorado Teacher of the Year; and Marlene Manown, the first female instructor for Colorado Outward Bound.

Wiltgen plans to share stories of how music programs have affected the lives of local students. Ingram will discuss her work with immigrant students to help them assimilate. Manown will talk about the role Colorado has played in her life.

B Talks are designed to introduce audiences to interesting topics and people in the Roaring Fork Valley via short presentations. The event is free and open to the public. There will be free beer, wine and appetizers. This is the fifth session of the talks.